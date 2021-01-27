Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.74%.

CCBG traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.10. 3,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,717. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $370.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.86. Capital City Bank Group has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93.

Several research firms recently commented on CCBG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

