Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 6.51%.

NASDAQ:MBCN traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 744 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,539. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Middlefield Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.