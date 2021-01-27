Community Trust & Investment Co. Lowers Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $12,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,672 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 687.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,861,000 after purchasing an additional 810,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,562,000 after purchasing an additional 799,059 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,486,000 after acquiring an additional 713,957 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,831,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,815,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $133.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $327.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.82. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

