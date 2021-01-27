American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS.
AXP stock opened at $116.15 on Wednesday. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.47.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.31.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.
