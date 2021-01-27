American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS.

AXP stock opened at $116.15 on Wednesday. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.31.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

