Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.04. Teradyne reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teradyne.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TER. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, 140166 raised shares of Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $5.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.40. The company had a trading volume of 53,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,739. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $143.40.

In other Teradyne news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 318,541 shares of company stock valued at $32,162,743. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 328.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 72,879 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,027,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradyne (TER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.