Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%.

Peoples Bancorp stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,584. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $34.84. The company has a market capitalization of $602.67 million, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

In related news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $25,980.00. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEBO shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.