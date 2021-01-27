Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.31. 22,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,353. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.28. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The firm has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $377.91.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

