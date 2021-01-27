Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,909 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $3.32 on Wednesday, hitting $245.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,023. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $250.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.86 and its 200 day moving average is $223.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

