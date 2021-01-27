Accel Wealth Management Makes New Investment in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for 1.8% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FPXI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 638.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,938. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $74.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

