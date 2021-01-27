42,933 Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Purchased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 0.8% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,867,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 104,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 25,889 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 235,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,113,000. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 52,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,765. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.