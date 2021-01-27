42,933 Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Purchased by Accel Wealth Management

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 0.8% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,867,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 104,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 25,889 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 235,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,113,000. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 52,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,765. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.