Accel Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 7,382 Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.87. 9,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,932. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

