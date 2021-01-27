Accel Wealth Management Takes Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 174.5% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 31.4% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 210,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.54. 9,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,270. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.56. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

