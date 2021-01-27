Accel Wealth Management Invests $347,000 in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 27,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000.

VIOO stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,954. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $188.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.33 and its 200-day moving average is $147.07.

