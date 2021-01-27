Accel Wealth Management Invests $289,000 in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 349,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 603,743 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 20,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,244. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $11.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

