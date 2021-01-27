Accel Wealth Management Invests $242,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth about $1,681,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 5.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 10.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $849,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $285,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $285,253. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $52,852.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,159.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,921 shares of company stock valued at $29,579,974 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY traded down $6.83 on Wednesday, reaching $197.58. The stock had a trading volume of 100,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $226.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

