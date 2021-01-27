3,735 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Bought by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 3,507.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $64.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.15%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.23.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

