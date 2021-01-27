Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 66 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.9% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $1,915,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,621,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VONG traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $252.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,501. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.07. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $131.88 and a 1 year high of $257.69.

