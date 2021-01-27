Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47, Fidelity Earnings reports. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.43. 1,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $42.15.

SFST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

In related news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 6,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $194,118.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,924.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,582 shares of company stock valued at $372,283. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

