iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stake Reduced by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.91. 46,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,669. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $70.66.

