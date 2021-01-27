PrairieView Partners LLC Has $99,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Fullen Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $1,002,000. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 43,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 110,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 144,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 68.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 57,755 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPEM stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.44. The company had a trading volume of 16,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,195. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average of $38.95. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $45.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.