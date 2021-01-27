CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock Price Up 10.4%

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)’s stock price rose 10.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.18 and last traded at $13.62. Approximately 7,119,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 2,452,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $834.89 million, a PE ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.53 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. Equities research analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mehran Nia sold 20,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,398.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 250,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,757,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,718.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,366,404 shares of company stock worth $19,614,904 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the third quarter valued at about $21,734,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 235.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 569,113 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 6,646.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 790,083 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in CarParts.com by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 762,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 458,421 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CarParts.com by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 549,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

