MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Trading Up 9.6%

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)’s share price was up 9.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.54 and last traded at $16.47. Approximately 794,425 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 585,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSGN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSG Networks from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $989.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $157.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 14.5% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 19.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Company Profile (NYSE:MSGN)

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

