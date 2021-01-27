MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Trading Up 9.6%

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)’s share price was up 9.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.54 and last traded at $16.47. Approximately 794,425 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 585,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.
A number of analysts recently commented on MSGN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSG Networks from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.
The stock has a market capitalization of $989.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 14.5% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 19.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.
MSG Networks Company Profile (NYSE:MSGN)
MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.
