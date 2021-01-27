Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Stock Price Up 9%

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA)’s share price rose 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 1,627,962 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 776,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

KTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $47.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.36). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Kintara Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTRA)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

