Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 687,251 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 298% from the average daily volume of 172,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 20.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston Brand, the Halston Heritage, and the C Wonder brands.

