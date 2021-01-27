Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HKMPF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS: HKMPF):

1/26/2021 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/25/2021 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/22/2021 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/13/2021 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HKMPF traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.20. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.94. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

