Mirrored ProShares VIX Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $761,484.00 (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded up 9% against the US dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $761,484.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be purchased for about $15.20 or 0.00050897 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00050716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00134466 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00300540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00069610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00071719 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00037135 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 275,060 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Trading

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

