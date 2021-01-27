Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Trading 8.2% Higher

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s stock price traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.77. 367,329 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 286,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

