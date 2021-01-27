Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Trading 8.2% Higher

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s stock price traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.77. 367,329 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 286,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.
The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.00% of the company’s stock.
About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.
