Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Trading 7.8% Higher

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) traded up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.28. 421,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 526,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $326.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $595.49 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%.

In other news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,142.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Seema Paul sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $28,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 258,328 shares of company stock valued at $672,999 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,237 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 118,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 57,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 95,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

