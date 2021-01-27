Zacks Investment Research Lowers Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) to Hold

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Focus on the development of electric and self-driving cars bodes well for Honda, given the changing dynamics in the automobile industry. The firm’s strategic collaborations with companies like General Motors, GAC Group and Hitachi, among others, are expected to expand the business and bolster prospects. Cost-saving efforts are aiding the firm’s liquidity and enabling it to engage in investor-friendly moves. Amid the gradual recovery of the auto market, Honda has boosted its fiscal 2021 guidance. However, fiscal 2021 sales are still expected to decline year over year, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Further, high capex to develop advanced technologies may limit its near-term cash flows. Frequent recalls and elevated leverage of the firm also play spoilsports. As such, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

HMC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,057. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $30.21.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $34.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 16.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 25,621 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 13.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Honda Motor by 112.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 407,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 215,959 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Honda Motor by 156.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 262,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

