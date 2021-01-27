Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to post $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the lowest is $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year sales of $5.87 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.01.

NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $13.43. 642,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,197,818. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 33,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 68,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

