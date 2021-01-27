Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Bought by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 202.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,295 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CNB Bank increased its position in NIO by 200.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NIO traded down $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.90. 1,048,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,923,797. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.85 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

