Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2,775.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,203,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709,733 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,804,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ally Financial by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,239,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,433,000 after buying an additional 3,609,037 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Ally Financial by 777.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,667,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,946,000 after buying an additional 3,249,266 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ally Financial by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,063,000 after buying an additional 1,643,565 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLY stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,427,692. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average of $28.24. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $41.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.35.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

