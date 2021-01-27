Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Makes New $5.64 Million Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 95,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,635,000. Verizon Communications makes up about 4.3% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.3% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 71,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,530 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 74,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.1% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 80,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

NYSE:VZ opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $234.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

