Griffin Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.69 Million in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 52,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $796,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MP traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.02. 57,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,022,221. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $40.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52.

MP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

