6,824 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,824 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 46,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,775,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 283.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 42.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in salesforce.com by 71.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,508 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,592 shares of company stock worth $21,918,638 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $226.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.11 and a 200-day moving average of $231.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

