Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,589 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $329,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,036,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,832,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,440,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959,199 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,314.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,489,587 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darrell & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,465,000. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

F traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $10.82. 2,919,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,585,750. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of -279.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.19.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

