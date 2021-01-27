Islay Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $473,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9,096.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 52,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after buying an additional 52,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth about $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.06.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $179.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,102. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.56. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

