JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,639 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.8% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,660 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 78,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 20,740 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,996,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after buying an additional 68,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 141,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after buying an additional 62,087 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $50.80. 3,114,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.