Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 6,959 Shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,959 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra Technology accounts for about 1.2% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.65% of ProShares Ultra Technology worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 224.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 261.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 26.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 438.5% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

ROM stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.50. 5,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,468. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.39. ProShares Ultra Technology has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $80.12.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

