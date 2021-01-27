Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Stock Price Up 30.1%

Shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) rose 30.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 4,130,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 338% from the average daily volume of 942,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APRN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $162.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of -3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.29. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 91.24%. The business had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Meredith L. Deutsch sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $39,830.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $95,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,830,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,305,912.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,260 shares of company stock worth $124,272. Corporate insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 2,444.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 579,119 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Blue Apron in the third quarter worth approximately $3,021,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Blue Apron by 16.9% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 186,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Apron in the third quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Apron in the third quarter worth approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

