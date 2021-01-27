ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $9,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKG traded down $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,824,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,117,153. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.35. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.83.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.