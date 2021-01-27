Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.76

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 141066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

ETM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Entercom Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a market cap of $649.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.92.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Entercom Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The company had revenue of $268.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Entercom Communications Corp. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $2,570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Triad Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 48,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Entercom Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Entercom Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Entercom Communications by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 99,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 89.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 89,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

About Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

