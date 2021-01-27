Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

SNV traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.98. 19,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

SNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stephens raised Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.42.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

