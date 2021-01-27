Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $35.98. The company had a trading volume of 19,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $39.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

SNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.42.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

