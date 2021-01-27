Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Celestica updated its Q1 guidance to $0.18 to $0.24 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.29. 16,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. Celestica has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $9.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Celestica from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Celestica from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.07.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

