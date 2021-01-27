Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Albemarle by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Albemarle by 12.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 496,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,321,000 after buying an additional 55,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 10.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Albemarle from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist upped their target price on Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.96.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ALB traded down $8.30 on Wednesday, hitting $167.08. The stock had a trading volume of 59,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,552. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.88. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

