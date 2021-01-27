Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Buys 2,223 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Exelon were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.18. The company had a trading volume of 311,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,018. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.83. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EXC. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

