Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 500 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lessened its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,482 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $1,235,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $8,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

NYSE PHM traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $47.09. 106,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,366,040. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 16.05%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

