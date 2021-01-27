YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.73.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Santander cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 148,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YPF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $114,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $12,605,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

