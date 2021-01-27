Verge (XVG) Price Down 20.5% This Week

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Verge has a market capitalization of $161.67 million and $10.27 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 20.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.93 or 0.00402383 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000198 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,425,376,766 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

